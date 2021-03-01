Russia to complete phase one clinical trials of Mir-19 COVID-19 medicine in March

Russia’s Federal Medical Biological Agency (FMBA) plans to complete phase one clinical trials of the Mir-19 coronavirus medicine in mid-March, the agency’s head Veronika Skvortsova said at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday.

"We received permission to conduct clinical trials on December 30. All pre-clinical trials are over. Clinical trials began soon after the New Year. However, since it is a new molecule - it’s patented and unparalleled - we are conducting phase one trials particularly carefully because we need to prove that it’s safe for humans," she said,

We will complete phase one by mid-March. We are about to start working with patients and launch phase two," TASS cited Skvortsova as saying.