Fire in mental clinic in Russia's Tver Region kills one

One person was killed and three others were injured after a fire broke out in a mental clinic in the Tver Region, a source in the region’s emergencies services said.

"Yes, one person has died and three others have been injured," TASS cited the source as saying.

Earlier, the Russian Emergencies Ministry said four people had been hurt in the blaze.

The fire started in a 15 sq m room of a two-storey building at night. It was extinguished within 40 minutes. A total of 54 people were evacuated.