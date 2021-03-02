Pashinyan: Armenia may shift to semi-presidential system

Armenia may shift to a semi-presidential system of government, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said.

Pashinyan proposed holding a referendum in the former Soviet republic in late 2021 to adopt a new constitution, adding snap elections were possible under certain conditions.

"In October, we need to start the process of adopting a new constitution or making changes to the constitution. A transition scenario to a semi-presidential system is also possible," he said, speaking to thousands of his supporters in Republic Square in Yerevan, adding a referendum should be held for that purpose.

Under a semi-presidential system, the country is ruled by an elected president, a prime minister and a cabinet.

"Our biggest task should be the creation and formation of such constitutional structures that will guarantee stability and security in the Republic of Armenia, will exclude the formation of such crises," said Pashinyan, who has been in power since 2018.

"Let’s go to the polls and see whose resignation the people are demanding," Anadolu Agency cited him as saying.

Opposition groups demanding the resignation of Pashinyan and his government also gathered at the same time on Marshal Baghramyan Avenue in Yerevan.