SpaceX delays Falcon 9 launch of Starlink satellites

Elon Musk’s SpaceX has delayed the planned launch of a Falcon 9 rocket with 60 Starlink satellites by a day.

"Auto-abort at T-1:24 ahead of tonight’s Falcon 9 launch of Starlink; next launch opportunity is tomorrow, March 1 at 8:15 pm EST," SpaceX tweeted from its official account.

It is now targeting March 1 at 8:15 pm EST (6:45 am IST on March 2 ,for launch of 60 Starlink satellites from Launch Complex 39A (LC-39A) at Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The instantaneous window is at 8:15 pm EST, or 1:15 UTC on March 2, it said.

The Falcon 9 rocket was initially planned for lift off at 01:37 GMT (7:07am IST on March 1) on Monday.

The launch was supposed to carry 60 Starlin satellites into Orbit expanding SpaceX’s existing fleet of broadband relay satellites.