Kyrgyz President arrives in Nur-Sultan

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov today has arrived in Kazakhstan for a state visit.

The President was greeted upon landing at Nur-Sultan Airport by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tleuberdi, Energy Minister Nurlan Nogaev, Nur-Sultan mayor Altay Kulginov.

The state flags of Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan are flying on poles, the guard of honor lined up, the president's press service reported.

Japarov will meet with President Kasym-Jomart Tokayev, first President Nursultan Nazarbaev, Mazhilis Speaker Nurlan Nigmatulin, Prime Minister Askar Mamin, business community of Kazakhstan during this visit, AKIpress reported.