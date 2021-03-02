Georgia reports 461 new COVID-19 cases

Georgia has reported 461 new cases of coronavirus, 163 recoveries and 12 deaths in the past 24 hours.

22,900 tests have been conducted around the country on the weekend. 16,895 of the 22,900 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 6,005 were PCR tests.

The country has had 271,379 cases of coronavirus since February 26, 2020. 265,686 of the 271, 379 have recovered, while 3,532 have died of the virus.

As of today 2,135 individuals remain infected with Covid-19. 1,471 patients are undergoing treatment in hospitals as of today. 247 of the 1,471 patients are in critical condition. 102 of the 247 critical patients are on artificial ventilation. 6,497 individuals are in self-isolation.

More than 2,752,000 tests have been conducted in the country so far, Agenda.ge reported.