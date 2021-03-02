Russia documents 10,565 daily COVID-19 cases

The number of confirmed COVID-19 infections in Russia over the past 24 hours has increased by 10,565, the lowest since October 4. The total number of infections has reached 4,268,215, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told journalists on Tuesday.

According to the crisis center, the relative increase in new infections amounts to 0.25%.

The lowest daily growth rates were registered in the Republic of Tuva, the Republic of Altai (0.03%) and the Magadan Region (0.05%).

Some 937 new cases over the past 24 hours have been detected in St. Petersburg, 617 - in the Moscow Region, 383 - in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, 291 - in the Voronezh Region and 282 - in the Rostov Region.

In all, currently 343,279 patients continue treatment in Russia, TASS reported.