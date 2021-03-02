Kazakh and Kyrgyz Presidents adopt joint statement

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov and President of Kazakhstan Kasym-Jomart Tokayev adopted the joint statement following the talks held today in Nur-Sultan.

The heads of state praised the positive dynamics of bilateral relations drawing on centuries-old friendly, good neighborly and spiritual ties between fraternal nations.

The countries reaffirmed commitment to strengthening of bilateral relations of friendship, strategic partnership and alliance on the basis of equality, mutual trust, respect and account of interests of each other.

The countries underlined importance of active political dialogue for dynamic development of relations between two countries and spoke for further expansion of trust-worthy and constructive contacts on top, high and other levels.

The countries found it necessary to bolster business ties aimed at implementation of cooperation projects in industry, hydropower, fuel and energy complex, mining, agriculture, processing sector, logistics, road and transport infrastructure, banking sector.

The governments were tasked to expedite creation of the logistical center on the Kyrgyz-Kazakh border to ensure unimpeded movement of goods across the territory of Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan.

Importance of further development of consultative meetings of the Central Asian leaders was emphasized, which create favorable conditions for expansion of pentalateral cooperation in all areas of regional cooperation. They noted importance of the next consultative meeting of the Central Asian leaders to be held in Kyrgyzstan in 2021 upon improvement of epidemiological situation.

The countries stressed importance of the upcoming First European Union-Central Asia Economic Forum, which will facilitate more sustainable development of Central Asian economies, AKIpress reported.