Azerbaijan to make movie about Karabakh War

Azerbaijan in cooperation with Turkey will shoot a film about the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh War, Azerbaijani Minister of Culture Anar Karimov said.

"Azerbaijan liberated its lands, which were under occupation for 30 years," the minister added.

"We intend, in cooperation with the film companies of fraternal Turkey, to make a film about the Nagorno-Karabakh War, about our heroic soldiers and officers who fought in this war," Trenc cited him as saying.

Karimov added that Azerbaijan plans to study and use Turkey's experience in this sphere.