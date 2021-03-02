Slovakia approves Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine

Russian Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine's use has been approved in Slovakia, the country's Health Minister Marek Krajci said.

The country could start using the shots for volunteers in two weeks at the earliest, after inspecting the first batches.

A military cargo plane with 200,000 doses of Russia's vaccine landed in the Slovakian city of Kosice on Monday. Slovakia has signed a deal to acquire 2 million doses of the Russian jab but the purchase was kept secret until this first delivery.

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said yesterday that Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine has been authorized for use in Slovakia.