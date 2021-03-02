Azerbaijan confirms 143 more COVID-19 recoveries

Azerbaijan has detected 352 new COVID-19 cases, 143 patients have recovered and two patients have died, according to the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 235,014 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 228,982 of them have recovered, and 3,225 people have died. Currently, 2,807 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 7,996 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 2,610,880 tests have been conducted so far.