U.S. urges Russia to destroy its chemical weapons program

U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price urged Russia to destroy its chemical weapons program.

"The United States calls upon Russia to comply with its obligations under the Chemical Weapons Convention and to declare and destroy its chemical weapons program under international verification," Price said during the daily press briefing.

He stressed that any use of chemical weapons, anywhere, at any time, by anyone, under any circumstance is unacceptable and it contravenes international norms.

The spokesman also welcomed the action taken by the EU to impose sanctions on Russia.