Khabib Nurmagomedov refuses to shut door on UFC return

Following Khabib Nurmagomedov's retirement, there have been numerous speculations about 'The Eagle's' return to the promotion.

UFC President Dana White seems to be reluctant to part with his best athletes and has repeatedly commented on the possibility of Khabib's return. However, Khabib Nurmagomedov himself stated that the idea of a future in the UFC is still hazy.

Talking to Esquire Middle East in a recent interview, Khabib Nurmagomedov said: "I think only time will answer this question. We will see."

Khabib Nurmagomedov announced his retirement from the sport in an out-pour of emotions very unlike the 32-year-old. The Dagestani fighter has earned a reputation as a modern fighting legend, going 29-0 in his professional MMA career.

Nurmagomedov announced his retirement following the death of his father, coach, and mentor, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov.