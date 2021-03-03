Elon Musk wants to set up city named Starbase in Texas

Billionaire Elon Musk has approached officials of a Texas county where SpaceX has a private launch site and rocket production facility about incorporating a new city to be called Starbase, officials said.

Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño said Elon Musk’s private spaceflight company, SpaceX, reached out about Musk’s interest in incorporating Boca Chica Village, where SpaceX is building its Starship rocket.

Treviño indicated the county is open to incorporation, but that the process must abide by all state incorporation statutes and said the county will process any petitions in line with the law, Forbes reported.

Musk said Tuesday he’s hoping to incorporate "an area much larger than Boca Chica."

Musk previously posted a mysterious statement about creating a Texas city called Starbase on Tuesday, and later added it would be dog-friendly and led by the Doge, a reference to the Dogecoin meme cryptocurrency he endorsed last month.