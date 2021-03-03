State Department: U.S. and Turkey have shared interests in Syria

The United States said it will continue to work with Turkey to achieve common interests in Syria.

Responding to a question from Anadolu Agency on whether the Biden administration will cooperate with Turkey on Idlib and the humanitarian situation there, State Department Spokesman Ned Price said Washington "certainly" has common interests with its Turkish partners.

"We have shared interests with Turkey, specifically when it comes to Syria. We will continue to work with Turkey, and to work constructively with Turkey to achieve our common interests, when it comes to Syria, going forward," said Price.