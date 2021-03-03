Herd immunity to COVID-19 may form in Russia by summer

Herd immunity to the coronavirus infection may form in Russia by July 2021, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said.

"According to delivery schedules and vaccination schedules we plan that the formation [of herd immunity] will be complete in the first six months, July included," he told reporters during a working trip to Novosibirsk on Wednesday.

In general, the plan has been shaped and the production [of a vaccine] to date is developing," TASS cited the minister as saying.

Earlier, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova in an interview with TASS stated that the 60% level of herd immunity against the coronavirus necessary for a complete lifting of restrictions may form by August if vaccination continues at the current pace. According to her, if the rate of vaccination increases, it may happen earlier.