Armenia confirms 360new COVID-19 cases

Coronavirus cases in Armenia grew by 360 in the past 24 hours to 172,816, the republic’s Health Ministry reported.



"In the past twenty-four hours, 360 new coronavirus cases were identified. A total of 163,906 patients recovered from the illness," the ministry said in a statement.



Two more coronavirus patient died in hospitals in the past twenty-four hours, bringing the total number of fatalities in the republic to 3,202 over the entire pandemic period, the statement says.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 739,116 tests have been carried out in Armenia.