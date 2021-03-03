Georgia reports 360 new COVID-19 cases 

Georgia has reported 360 new cases of coronavirus, 119 recoveries and nine deaths in the past 24 hours.

25,349 tests have been conducted around the country in the past 24 hours. 14,742 of the 25,349 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 10,607 were PCR tests.

The country has had 271,739 cases of coronavirus since February 26, 2020. 265,805 of the 271, 739 have recovered, while 3,541 have died of the virus.

As of today 2,367 individuals remain infected with Covid-19. 1,477 patients are undergoing treatment in hospitals as of today. 247 of the 1,477 patients are in critical condition. 95 of the 247 critical patients are on artificial ventilation. 6,253 individuals are in self-isolation.

More than 2,778,000 tests have been conducted in the country so far, Agenda.ge reported.