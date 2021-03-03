Minister: number of new COVID-19 infections in Russia declining

The number of new COVID-19 infections in Russian has been declining for the past few weeks, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said.

Russians need to continue wearing face masks and observe other protective measures in order to prevent a third coronavirus wave, he told reporters during a working trip to Novosibirsk on Wednesday.

The minister emphasized that the situation would depend on "the measures that are being taken," including people’s efforts to ensure their own safety, TASS reported.