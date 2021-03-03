Russia confirms more than 10,500 new COVID-19 cases

Russia confirmed 10,535 COVID-19 cases in the past day, and the total case tally hit 4,278,750, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Wednesday.

In relative terms, the growth rate in new cases reached 0.25%.The lowest growth rates were registered in the Tuva Republic (0.03%) and the Magadan Region (0.04%).

Over the past day, Moscow confirmed 1,284 daily COVID-19 cases, St. Petersburg - 962 cases, the Moscow Region - 691 cases, the Nizhny Novgorod Region - 388 cases, the Voronezh Region - 286 cases and the Rostov Region - 277 cases.

Currently, 337,668 people are undergoing treatment in Russia.

Russia’s coronavirus recoveries rose by 15,694 to 3,853,734 in the past 24 hours. According to data from the crisis center, 90% of coronavirus patients have recovered in Russia.

In particular, 2,635 coronavirus recoveries were recorded in St. Petersburg in the past day, 596 in the Moscow Region, 438 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, 321 in the Voronezh Region and 307 in the Astrakhan Region.

The number of COVID-19 fatalities in Russia over the past 24 hours has increased by 452 compared to 441 the day before. In all, 87,348 patients died of the infection.

According to the crisis center, the provisional lethality of the disease (the final one can be determined only after the end of the epidemic) has remained at the level of 2.04%.

Over the past 24 hours, 39 fatalities were registered in St. Petersburg, 33 - in the Moscow Region, 29 - in the Rostov Region, 16 - in the Voronezh Region, and 15 - in the Krasnodar Region.

Moscow recorded 1,284 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Wednesday. The total number of cases has reached 983,134.

According to data from the crisis center, Moscow’s coronavirus growth rate is 0.13%. As many as 1,277 cases were confirmed on Tuesday.

The city’s coronavirus death toll increased by 46 to 15,192 in the past day and recoveries rose by 2,065 to 903,100.

There are currently 64,842 active coronavirus cases in Moscow, TASS reported.