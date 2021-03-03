Footage from liberated Zangilan district's Beshdali village revealed (VIDEO)

The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry has shown the video footage from Zangilan district's Beshdali village liberated from occupation.

The video has been uploaded to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry's official YouTube page.

The Karabakh war ended on the night of November 9-10, 2020 with the victory of Azerbaijan. During the hostilities from September 27 to November 9, the Azerbaijani army liberated the Fizuli, Jebrail, Zangilan and Gubadli districts, parts of the Terter, Khojavend, Khojaly and Shusha districts, including the heart of Azerbaijani culture - the city of Shusha from the occupation forces of the Armenian Armed Forces. From November 10 to 30, the Armenian troops were withdrawn from the Aghdam, Kalbajar and Lachin regions. The territorial integrity of Azerbaijan was restored on December 1.