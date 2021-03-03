Armenia: Snipers guard Armenian parliament as protesters rally outside

Snipers were seen guarding the Armenian parliament in Yerevan, on Wednesday, as opposition supporters gathered in front of the building where Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is expected to participate in a government meeting, Rusty reports.

Footage shows snipers perched in the building, watching through their rifles' scopes as protesters rally outside. It was reported that before the meeting had begun, law enforcement strengthened the fence using welding and flashbang grenades were installed in the yard.

The press service of the Armenian president earlier reported that President Armen Sargsyan discussed the domestic political situation with the Chief of the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces, Colonel-General Onik Gasparyan, who Pashinyan wants to be fired.