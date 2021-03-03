Main » News

Armenia’s Pashinyan ready to call early election if opposition signs memorandum

The Armenian authorities are ready to call early parliamentary elections provided the opposition agrees to sign a corresponding memorandum, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan told parliament on Wednesday, TASS reports.

"We can call early elections during 2021, if the opposition - the opposition in parliament in the first place - agrees to hold them [by signing a corresponding memorandum]. For this purpose, I have already invited the leaders of oppositional factions to meet for consultations," he said.

