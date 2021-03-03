Armenia’s Investigative Committee opens criminal case against opposition leader

Armenia’s Investigative Committee has opened a criminal case against the opposition’s leader Vazgen Manukyan for public calls for forcible seizure of power, the IC’s press-service said, TASS reports.

"During rallies in Freedom Square on February 12 and 20, 2021 Vazgen Manukyan made public calls for the seizure of power and forcible change of the constitutional system. In this connection, a decision was made to indict Manukyan under article 301 of Armenia’s Criminal Code," the press-service said.

Manukyan is obliged to report to the office Investigative Committee on Thursday. He will be notified of the decision to indict him on criminal charges and questioned. He may face a prison term of up to three years.

The spokesman for the party Dashnaktsutyun, Gegam Manukyan, told a rally earlier on Wednesday criminal proceedings had been launched against Vazgen Manukyan.