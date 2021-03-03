Three more countries register Russian Sputnik V vaccine

The Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V has been approved in Angola, Djibouti and the Republic of Congo, press service of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) says on Wednesday, TASS reports.

"RDIF announces registration of the Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V in the Republic of Angola, the Republic of Djibouti and the Republic of Congo. The pharmaceutical was registered under the emergency use authorization (EUA) procedure. Therefore, 42 countries with the total population over 1.1 bln people registered the Sputnik V," the Fund says.

The Sputnik V vaccine is currently among the top three global coronavirus vaccines in terms of the number of approvals received from government regulators.