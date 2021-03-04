Blinken says U.S. will not use military to promote democracy

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the Biden administration would promote democracy abroad but not through costly military interventions, which he said had failed in the past.

"We will not promote democracy through costly military interventions or by attempting to overthrow authoritarian regimes by force," Blinken said. "We have tried these tactics in the past. However well-intentioned, they haven’t worked."

Blinken said Biden would use force only "when the objectives and mission are clear and achievable, consistent with our values and laws, and with the informed consent of the American people," USA TODAY reported.