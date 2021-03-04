Biden nominee vows to fight Nord Stream 2 pipeline

U.S. President Joe Biden’s nominee for the number two State Department leadership post says that if confirmed, she’ll fight to block Russia’s controversial Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline to Western Europe.

"I will do everything I possibly can to ensure that Nord Stream 2 does not go forward," Deputy Secretary of State nominee Wendy Sherman told lawmakers weighing her nomination on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee Wednesday.

Ms. Sherman pushed back against criticism from Republicans and some Democrats, who claim the Biden administration is deliberately ignoring pressure from Congress to level sanctions against Russian and German companies involved in the pipeline’s construction.

"I do not believe that the Biden-Harris administration has been soft on Russia in any way, shape or form," The Washington Times cited her as saying.