U.S. extends "Crimean" sanctions against Russia by a year

U.S. President Joe Biden has extended by one year the effect of several sanctions imposed earlier against Russia in light of the situation in Ukraine, the White House said in an official notice published in the Federal Register.

Biden extended the restrictions against Russia adopted by the previous administration of Donald Trump on September 20, 2018 and the administration of the 44th US President Barack Obama on March 6, March 16, March 20 and December 19, 2014 to address the developments in Crimea. According to the current White House occupant, he reached the conclusion that these sanctions should "continue in effect beyond March 6, 2021."

"The actions and policies addressed in these Executive Orders continue to pose an unusual and extraordinary threat to the national security and foreign policy of the United States," Biden added. "I am continuing for 1 year the national emergency declared in Executive Order 13660."