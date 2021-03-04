Kyrgyz President's Facebook page hacked

Kyrgyz President's press secretary Galina Baiterek explained the situation concerning the last comments on Sadyr Japarov's Facebook page.

Facebook users found insulting comments on Japarov's page addressed presumably to MP Dastan Bekeshev.

"The personal page of President Sadyr Japarov was hacked by unknown people. Perpetrators made comments on the page under various posts. The President has nothing to do with the last comments that were made on his Facebook page," Galina Baiterek said.

"Sadyr Japarov respects all opinions voiced in the society, including critical ones, and he will never make such insulting statements," AKIpress cited her as saying.