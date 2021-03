Sputnik vaccine approved for emergency use in Sri Lanka

Russia's Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine has been approved for emergency use in Sri Lanka, State Minister Channa Jayasumana said.

He said that the permission has been given by the expert committee of the National Medicines Regulatory Authority (NMRA), Daily Mirror reported.

Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine gives around 92% protection against Covid-19, late stage trial results have revealed.

It joins the ranks of proven vaccines alongside Pfizer, Oxford/AstraZeneca, Moderna and Janssen.