UN says 25,000 refugees returned to Khankendi, not 50,000

According to statistics released by the UN Refugee Agency, half as many refugees returned to the occupied lands of Azerbaijan from Armenia on January 26, 2021 as the Russian Defense Ministry announced. The corresponding document was published on the UNHCR website on February 26.

According to the information received by the international organization from the separatists, 24,993 refugees arrived from Yerevan to the Azerbaijani Khankendi by buses.

At the same time, according to the information of the Russian peacekeeping contingent, there were 47,792 refugees.