Russia’s daily COVID-19 case tally exceeds 11,300

Russia’s COVID-19 cases climbed by 11,385 in the past day to 4,290,135, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Thursday.

In relative terms, the growth rate reached 0.27%.

The lowest growth rates in the past day were registered in the Tuva Republic (0.03%), the Magadan Region (0.06%) and the Jewish Autonomous Region (0.07%).

Moscow recorded 2,150 new coronavirus cases in the past day. Some 986 daily COVID-19 cases were confirmed in St. Petersburg, 693 in the Moscow Region, 385 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, 283 in the Voronezh Region and 271 in the Rostov Region.

Currently, 332,455 people are undergoing treatment in Russia, TASS reported.

Russia’s coronavirus recoveries grew by 16,123 in the past 24 hours to 3,869,857. According to the crisis center, recoveries account for 90.2% of the total number of infections.

Russia recorded 475 coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours, up from 452 the day before, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Thursday. The total death toll has reached 87,823.

According to data from the crisis center, the provisional lethality of the disease (the final one can be determined only after the end of the epidemic) stands at 2.05%.

In particular, 48 coronavirus fatalities were recorded in St. Petersburg in the past day, 29 in the Moscow Region, 22 in the Rostov Region, 17 in the Voronezh Region and 15 in the Arkhangelsk Region.