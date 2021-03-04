Kremlin dismisses U.S. call to destroy chemical weapons as baseless

Russia strictly adheres to the provisions of the Chemical Weapons Convention and expects reciprocity from its counterparts, Russian presidential spokesman, Dmitry Peskov commented on the U.S. conditions for the cancellation of sanctions against Russia to the media on Thursday.

"Many years ago, Russia declared and verified elimination of all chemical weapons in its territory. It has strictly complied with the provisions of the corresponding convention," Peskov said, adding that "there are no chemical weapons in Russia’s territory."

"Incidentally, we expect some of our counterparts to comply with the provisions of that convention, too," TASS cited him as saying.