The third batch of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine developed to curb the COVID-19 contagious disease arrived in Iran this morning, Iranian Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali said.

The batch, including 200,000 doses of the vaccine, arrived at Tehran’s Imam Khomeini International Airport, TASS reported.

The first batch of the Russian vaccine was sent to Tehran on February 4, the second - on February 12.