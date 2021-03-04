Erdogan calls for lifting unilateral sanctions on Iran

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that the lifting of unilateral sanctions against Iran and return to the JCPOA will contribute to regional stability.

In February, in a phone call, Erdogan told Iranian President Hassan Rouhani that he saw a window of opportunity for Iran and the United States, adding that he wanted US sanctions to be lifted.

Earlier, Iran rejected the U.S. and EU offer to have direct nuclear talks with the United States in the coming weeks as it sought guarantees that Washington would remove sanctions after the meeting, Sputnik recalls.

In December, Iran passed a law to increase its uranium enrichment and stop IAEA inspections of its nuclear sites in a bid to achieve the removal of US economic sanctions. In early January, Iran's atomic energy organization announced that the country had succeeded in enriching uranium at 20 percent at the Fordow Fuel Enrichment Plant.

Iran had also threatened to suspend all IAEA inspections of the country's nuclear facilities by 23 February if the US sanctions were not lifted by that time. However, after talks with the international watchdog, Tehran agreed to prolong the inspections but in a limited capacity.