Several low-cost airlines resume flights to Georgia

Azerbaijani low-cost Buta Airways will start to operate a Baku-Tbilisi-Baku flight three times a week starting in mid-March, Georgian Economy Minister Natia Turnava said.

Other low-cost companies which will start operating flights in Georgia from mid-March are Kazakh air carriers Air Astana and FlyArystan.

Turnava said that Hungarian low-cost Wizz Air will resume flights from Kutaisi International Airport starting at the end of March and will operate flights to 20 destinations.

"From the end of March, a new airline, Wizz Air Abu Dhabi will start operating flights from Kutaisi to Abu Dahabi twice a week," Agenda.ge cited Turnava as saying.

She also said that after lifting flight restrictions, some airlines have increased the frequency of flights. For example, Turkish Airlines, which currently operates two flights daily.

"Pegasus Airlines operated only twice a week, though currently flies daily. Qatar Airways will operate regular passenger flights four times a week. There will be up to 70 regular flights a week during March," Turnava added.