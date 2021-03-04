Putin says pandemic in Russia develops downturn, but many challenges remain

The novel coronavirus proliferation in Russia has slowed down, but many challenges remain on the agenda, Russian president Vladimir Putin believes.

"Although the pandemic is easing slowly but surely, challenges facing us are many and they are rather dangerous," Putin said at a meeting with participants in the national mutual assistance campaign We Are Together on Thursday, TASS reports.

Putin believes that volunteers’ efforts are crucial as before. He hopes that volunteers will push ahead with their activity.

He congratulated the participants in this campaign upon the anniversary of their involvement in this noble endeavor of providing support for the people who need it.