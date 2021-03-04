Second pipelayer to join Nord Stream 2 gas link pipelaying operation: developer

A second Russian pipelaying vessel is set to join the operation to lay the almost-complete Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline from Russia to Germany in Danish waters, the pipeline development company said March 4, S&P Global reports.

The Adakemik Cherskiy -- which has dynamic positioning capabilities allowing for accelerated pipelaying -- will join the Fortuna pipelayer carrying out work south of the Danish island of Bornholm in the country's Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ).

The Fortuna, which uses anchors in pipelaying meaning a slower rate of work, resumed operations in Danish waters on Feb. 6.

"The Akademik Cherskiy departed from the port of Wismar in Germany and transited in the direction of Kaliningrad to undergo sea trials," the developer said in emailed comments.

"Upon the sea trials completion, the vessel will start pipelay works in the Danish EEZ," it said.

Being able to use two pipelaying vessels will speed up work on completing Nord Stream 2, which before the Fortuna resumed work had around 150 km left to lay out of a total 2,460 km of the two-string pipeline.

The Akademik Cherskiy has long been considered as a likely candidate to lay the remaining pipeline.

It arrived at the port of Wismar on Jan. 24, according to S&P Global Platts trade flow software, cFlow.

Wismar was also the last port of call for the Fortuna before it resumed pipelaying work in Danish waters last month.