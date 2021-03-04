Russia asks US to stop playing with fire following White House sanctions

Displeased with US sanctions, Russia has hit back at Washington DC- accusing the latter of meddling in its domestic affairs and trying to create an image of an external enemy in order to free itself from its own homegrown problems, India Blooms reports.

According to reports, the White House on Tuesday sanctioned seven mid-level and senior Russian officials, along with more than 12 government entities.

Reacting to the sanctions, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said: "Absurdity triumphs when the reason behind the sanctions is based on Alexey Navalny’s alleged “poisoning” with some toxic “chemical warfare” agent. This is just a pretext for the continuing undisguised interference in our domestic affairs, and we will not accept this. Based on the principle of reciprocity, we will respond but not necessarily with symmetrical measures."

Zakharova said that the US' attempt to constantly vilify Russia "acks logic and common sense".

"It is increasingly aggravating bilateral relations that Washington has already brought to a complete halt," she added.