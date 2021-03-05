China approves 17 COVID-19 vaccines for clinical trials

Seventeen Chinese COVID-19 vaccines are currently going through clinical trials, spokesperson for the fourth session of the 13th National People's Congress Zhang Yesui said.

While accelerating its domestic vaccination program, China is donating vaccines to over 60 countries in need. Over 40 countries, mostly developing countries, have purchased or are in discussion to purchase Chinese vaccines, according to Zhang.



China is also providing 10 million doses to COVAX, an initiative led by the World Health Organization, Zhang said.



Distributing vaccines in an equitable manner, and in particular ensuring that developing countries can get affordable, effective and safe vaccines, requires the international community to work together, Zhang said.



He noted that China’s effort to promote international cooperation against COVID-19 is not driven by any geopolitical agenda. It aims to protect more people’s lives, safety and health.



China is ramping up efforts to vaccinate 560 million people, or 40 percent of China's population, by the end of June, and another 330 million people will be vaccinated by the end of the year, covering 64 percent of the total population, the Global Times reported.