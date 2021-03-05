Netanyahu says Israel won’t let Iran get nuclear arms

Israel’s prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared that his country will never allow Iran to get nuclear weapons, even if it has to act alone.

Netanyahu told the UN General Assembly that Israel’s future is threatened by a "nuclear-armed" Iran seeking its destruction and urged the international community to keep up pressure on Tehran through sanctions.

He said the greater the pressure, the greater the chance for diplomacy to succeed, Arab News reported.

"The most important thing that I think Joe Biden understands is that my commitment to prevent Iran from getting nuclear weapons is absolute," the prime minister stressed.