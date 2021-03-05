Georgia and U.S. discuss issues of military cooperation

Georgian Minister of Defense Juansher Burchuladze spoke by phone with Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III, according to the statement posted on the U.S. Department of Defense Office's website.

Both leaders noted the strength and enduring nature of the U.S.-Georgia strategic partnership, which is based on shared interests and values.

Secretary Austin thanked Minister Burchuladze for Georgia’s contribution to the Resolute Support Mission and for the sacrifices made by Georgian troops in Afghanistan.



Burchuladze expressed appreciation for U.S. support for Georgia’s military modernization and reform efforts.

Both leaders agreed that the close bilateral security cooperation between the U.S. and Georgia must be sustained, with future cooperation building upon the gains achieved in recent years.