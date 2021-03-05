Glasgow, Dublin and Bilbao could be cut from hosting Euro 2020

UEFA are considering cutting Dublin, Glasgow and Bilbao from their list of 12 host cities for Euro 2020 amid fears over the number of fans who could attend games.

The tournament, which has been delayed by a year because of the coronavirus pandemic, was originally scheduled to take place in 12 cities across 12 countries.

But talks are ongoing over changing the format, with UEFA keen to ensure that all stadiums are at least 25 per cent full despite games currently being played behind closed doors around Europe.

Dublin's Aviva Stadium, Hampden Park in Glasgow and Bilbao's Estadio San Mames are at risk of being dropped over the lack of guarantees fans that could be allowed into stadiums by June.

People with knowledge of the tournament planning told The Associated Press that was the case, ahead of a looming deadline for UEFA to receive revised plans from host countries.

UEFA are willing to take games away from cities that cannot guarantee a significant number of spectators based on an expected easing up of the pandemic by June.

Although Britain has had Europe's deadliest outbreak, its vaccination programme is the fastest in Europe which has raised UEFA's confidence in London's staging of seven games at Wembley Stadium, including the semi-finals and final in July.