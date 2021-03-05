Zarif : Iran nuclear deal cannot be renegotiated

Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in a message stressed the fact that Iran nuclear deal known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) can not be renegotiated.

"JCPOA cannot be renegotiated - period," Zarif wrote in his Twitter account on Thursday.

"If 2021 is not 2015, it's not 1945 either. So let's change UN Charter & remove the veto - so often abused by U.S. Let's stop posturing - which we both did 2003-2012 to no avail - & get down to implementing JCPOA - which we both actually signed on to," he added.

Earlier, Zarif demanded corrective measures by the U.S. and abiding by its commitments under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), IRNA reported.