Russia welcomes U.S. signals about strategic stability dialogue

Moscow positively views signals from Washington about its plans to revive the strategic stability dialogue, Russian Ambassador to the U.S. Anatoly Antonov said speaking at the Cosmos Club, the envoy’s remarks are quoted at the Russian embassy’s Facebook page.

"We perceive positively the signals from the White House and the State Department on the plans to restore the dialogue on strategic stability and the possibility of further dialogue on arms control," he said.

"The Russian Side is ready for cooperation on the wide range of issues. The essence of our proposals is to elaborate a "security equation" which would take into account emerging military technologies and other factors affecting strategic stability. At the same time, it is important to preserve all the positive heritage accumulated between our countries over the last 50 years," Antonov added.

According to the ambassador, Moscow and Washington "are now at a crossroads in Russian-American relations." "Strategic stability, tranquility in the world, opportunities of the peoples of Russia and the U.S. to progressively develop the economy which determines the well-being of ordinary Russian and American citizens - all of that depends on the progress in our dialogue," TASS cited the envoy as saying.