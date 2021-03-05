Kazakhstan reports 857 daily COVID-19 cases

Kazakhstan has confirmed 857 cases of coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours.

Kazakhstan has reported a total of 216,467 cases of coronavirus so far. 840 people recovered from coronavirus infection bringing the total number of those recovered to 200,440.

44 cases of coronavirus pneumonia were registered in the country and 224 new recoveries. The total number of pneumonia since August 1 reached 49,462, including 635 fatalities and 43,181 recoveries, AKIpress reported.