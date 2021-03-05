Main » News

Armenia confirms 442 new COVID-19 cases

Coronavirus cases in Armenia grew by 442 in the past 24 hours to 173,749, the republic’s Health Ministry reported.

"In the past twenty-four hours, 442 new coronavirus cases were identified. A total of 164,463 patients recovered from the illness," the ministry said in a statement.

Seven more coronavirus patient died in hospitals in the past twenty-four hours, bringing the total number of fatalities in the republic to 3,215 over the entire pandemic period, the statement says.

