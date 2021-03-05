Georgia reports 390 new COVID-19 cases

Georgia has reported 390 new cases of coronavirus, 172 recoveries and 10 deaths in the past 24 hours.

22,022 tests have been conducted around the country in the past 24 hours. 13,350 of the 22,022 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 8,672 were PCR tests.

The country has had 272,262 cases of coronavirus since February 26, 2020.

266,253 of the 272, 262 have recovered, while 3,563 have died of the virus.

As of today 2,420 individuals remain infected with Covid-19. 1,379 patients are undergoing treatment in hospitals as of today. 264 of the 1,379 patients are in critical condition. 81 of the 264 critical patients are on artificial ventilation. 5,781 individuals are in self-isolation.

More than 2,810,000 tests have been conducted in the country so far, Agenda.ge reported.