PM: Russia should conclude the bulk of COVID-19 vaccination by fall

Russia should conclude the bulk of COVID-19 vaccination by the fall, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Friday.

"I am sure that by the fall, we must definitely conclude the bulk of mass vaccination," Mishustin said during a visit to the State Research Center of Virology and Biotechnology "Vector".

He stressed the importance of scaling up the results of the work on the development of the Epivaccorona vaccine. "It is very important to do it more quickly. People need it. I know that Vector has put in a lot of effort here," the PM said.

"I hope that the scaling-up process will reach a serious volume of industrial production in the near future so that we can conclude mass vaccination until the next wave, no matter when it happens," TASS cited him as saying.

Head of the research center Rinat Maksyutov said that the COVID-19 pandemic and the experience of Vector employees during this time call for a reconsideration of the center’s development strategy. "We will be ready to present it to you in the near future," he informed.