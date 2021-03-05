Australia and Turkmenistan resume postal communication

Australian Australia Post has resumed postage from Australia to Turkmenistan, according to Turkmenportal information portal.

Currently, it is possible to send written correspondence from Australia (the delivery time is more than 25 days) and parcels (9-25 days) to Turkmenistan.

The postal service has resumed since March 2021.

Earlier, the Moldova Post also resumed receiving international mail to Turkmenistan with Turkmenistan.

"Turkmenpost" has also resumed international shipments since January. As a result of negotiations with postal operators of neighboring countries, since January 2021, the Turkmenpost has established land and airmail communication with 47 countries of the world

A number of Turkmenistan’s international communications have been suspended since July 16, 2020, in order to prevent the penetration of coronavirus into the country, as well as for the prevention of infectious diseases.